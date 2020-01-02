-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
What’s the difference between a 9 and 10 in talent shows? | The Graham Norton Show – BBC
Tom Hanks asking Motsi Mabuse the difference between a 9 and a 10 in Strictly Come Dancing scoring.
Graham presents his traditional New Year’s Eve talk show, with guests including double Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, starring as American children’s TV host Mr Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; his co-star, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans); Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse; top British actor Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Rocketman), discussing new drama White House Farm; rising British star Florence Pugh (Midsommar, The Little Drummer Girl), who is in the new movie version of Little Women; and boxing champion Anthony Joshua, fresh from regaining his world heavyweight titles. Plus music from Melanie C feat Sink the Pink, performing their current single High Heels.
The Graham Norton Show | Series 26 New Year’s Eve Show | BBC
