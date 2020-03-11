Share
What’s the flip side to Chile’s economic success? | Start Here

about 1 hour ago

Many people see Chile as Latin America’s most successful economy. People keep going there to find work.

But Chileans have been protesting against the rising cost of living and income inequality. Some say they don’t even have enough money to see out the month.

So how did Chile earn its shining reputation? Is there a dark side to Chile’s success story? And will a proposed new constitution resolve Chile’s problems?

Start Here explains.

