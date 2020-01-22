What’s the point of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial? I Inside Story

For only the third time in history, a U.S. president is on trial in the Senate.

Donald Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and then trying to block the inquiry into the matter.

He is calling the whole affair a hoax.

Senators spent the first day arguing over the rules of the trial, with Trump’s Republican party blocking every attempt by the Democrats to present new evidence and witnesses.

At the end of the trial, two thirds of senators need to approve at least one article to remove the President from office.

However, that seems unlikely, as the Republicans hold a majority.

So what’s really on trial?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Michael Isikof – Chief Investigative Correspondent at Yahoo! News and one of the reporters who helped break the Monica Lewinsky story in the 1990s

Robert Bennett – Personal Attorney for former President Bill Clinton during the Paula Jones case

Paris Dennard – Republican Strategist and member of the advisory board of Donal

