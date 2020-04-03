What’s the psychological impact of the coronavirus pandemic? | COVID-19 Special

The coronavirus brings us tough times, you switch on the news or look at your favourite website, and it’s not a pretty picture. More dead every day, infections on the rise – Johns Hopkins now counts more than 1 million cases, Health care systems reaching their limits. Whole countries in lockdown, friends and families cutting off contact with each other. And it doesn’t end there – businesses facing bancruptcy, workers losing their jobs in droves. It is all pretty scary stuff.

What corona virus does to the body is quite well known by now, and more research is under way, but what does it do to our soul? Fear of infection, the isolation, worries about loved ones who are at risk. How can we get through these challenging times without feeling helpless and depressed?

