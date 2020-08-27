What’s the Republicans strategy for the US election? | DW News

Republicans in the US have mounted a robust defense of law and order on the third night of their National Convention. It comes as the nation faces new tensions following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man in Wisconsin.

Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker – warning that only President Donald Trump could uphold order. He said Americans didn’t need to choose between a lawful society and standing up for African Americans. Trump then joined him on stage, making another surprise appearance. He’ll give his acceptance speech later today on the final night of the convention.

#RNC #usElection