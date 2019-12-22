Wheel good factor: Salvadoran man makes Xmas trees out of old tyres

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A man and his daughter in San Salvador have been building Christmas trees out of old tyres as seen in footage from Saturday.

Juan Carlos Ramos and his daughter, Karen Ramos, started making the Christmas trees after getting a good response from customers.

Karen believes they “help the environment because many times all this material ends up in rivers and streams.” “People really admire it and say ‘good job’. It’s hard to do but it’s excellent,” she added.

Footage shows the father and daughter assembling the trees from the tyres and showcasing them, along with other tyre based decorations, at a roadside stall.

