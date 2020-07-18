When a family day out goes from bad to brilliant with a single word | BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Comedy drama that shines a light on the day-to-day life of a family looking after their severely learning disabled girl, Rosie.

Rosie starts to say the word mama, raising hopes that her communication will finally take off. Feeling totally outshone by Rosie’s amazing school teacher Abigail, Em concentrates on trying to develop Rosie’s sign language. Meanwhile, Si starts to worry that the other parents of children with special needs at the school look down on him. Both situations come to a head at Rosie’s school sports day.

Back in 2007, Rosie has her first full evaluation and Si and Em are told that she has an IQ of 47. In the doctor’s view, it is unlikely this will change as she gets older. Si and Em find it hard to talk to each other, the relationship drifting apart as Si retreats into his backyard to smoke and drink alone, and Em taking solace in the company of Ben.

