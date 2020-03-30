When Aisling Bea thought she was about to give birth… | Live At The Apollo – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Stand-up comedy from the Hammersmith Apollo.

A sometimes controversial Frankie Boyle is your host as he introduces two of comedy’s biggest stars; Simon Evans and Aisling Bea.

Live At The Apollo | Series 10 Episode 3 | BBC

#BBC #BBCLiveAtTheApollo #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.