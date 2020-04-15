When heartbreak meets Zoom: Confinement leads to new phenomenon of zumping

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, April 15: We look at coverage of the first anniversary of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire, while a gloomy IMF report warns of a future world recession and Donald Trump suspends US funding to the World Health Organization. Finally, there’s a new term for a relatively new phenomenon caused by confinement – zumping, the act of being dumped via the videoconferencing app Zoom!

