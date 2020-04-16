When Louis Theroux met Joe Exotic, Tiger King! | America’s Most Dangerous Pets – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

According to some reports, there are now more tigers in captivity in the US than in the wild in the whole of Asia, as well as large numbers of lions, bears and chimpanzees.

Travelling to America’s heartlands, Louis Theroux spends time with an Oklahoma man who has bred and collected over 150 tigers, visits the woman who privately owns one of America’s largest collections of chimpanzees, and finds himself in uncomfortably close contact with a number of big cats and dangerous primates.

Louis Theroux: America’s Most Dangerous Pets | BBC

