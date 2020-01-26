-
When will landmines be cleared? I Inside Story
They are the dormant legacy of war until, of course, they’re triggered.
Landmines continue to affect the lives of so many people even decades after conflicts end, as it is with leftovers from the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
Iraq is one of the world’s most affected countries with thousands of landmines planted close to the Iran-Iraq border.
And around this time of year they’re even more of a problem.
The rainy season means earth gets washed away, which can reveal new mines, or even relocate ones which were already identified.
But how big is the challenge of clearing them?
And are these explosive remnants treated with the same seriousness as in an active conflict?
Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria
Guests
Jonathon Guthrie, Programme Manager for Iraq at Norwegian People’s Aid
Alma Taslidžan Al-Osta, Disarmament and Protection of Civilians Advocacy Manager at Humanity and Inclusion.
Victoria Fontan, Professor of Peace Studies at American University of Afghanistan.
