-
Where are we with a coronavirus vaccine? | Start Here
As government lockdowns focus on limiting the spread of the coronavirus, scientists around the world are working on treating and protecting us.
They have their work cut out. Vaccine and drug development is laborious, full of experimentation and repeated testing. Knowing how the virus works is key.
But what other challenges do they face? And how long will it take before we can defeat this virus with a pill or an injection?
Start Here explains.
