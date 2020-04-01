Which businesses are benefitting from COVID-19 pandemic?

The pandemic is battering global markets. The global crisis is hurting businesses – but not all companies are losing money.

With more people working from home, demand for technology that enables online group meetings has grown rapidly over the last two months. Shares in video conferencing company Zoom have risen by 50 percent since February.

Similarly, demand for TV shows and movies to watch at home has soared.

Supermarkets say they are busier than ever.

So which other businesses are benefitting from the coronavirus pandemic – who is making money?

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA, a trading platform, talks to Al Jazeera.

