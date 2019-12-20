Which Johnson will it be? Conservatives look beyond Brexit after landslide win

For the second time in as many months, UK lawmakers got the knock on the door. The world’s longest-running democracy availing itself once again of the pomp of a Queen’s speech. The last time, it read like a campaign platform. Now that he’s been elected in a landslide win, the prime minister wrote for Elizabeth a manifesto for governing.

