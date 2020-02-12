Which way for the Democrats? Sanders wins New Hampshire as moderate vote splits

It may be the same winner in New Hampshire as four years ago, but rest assured Tuesday night proved no two US presidential races are alike. Bernie Sanders all smiles after again finishing tops in the Granite State. Four years ago, the senator from neighboring Vermont romped with 60-percent of the votes. This time, despite a formidable army of volunteers, the 78-year old Democratic Socialist barely garnering a quarter of the vote. But while he is neck-and-neck with Pete Buttigieg.

