White House projects 100,000-240,000 US deaths from coronavirus

US President Donald Trump is warning Americans to prepare for the “hard days that lie ahead” after listening to top government scientists on where the coronavirus curve was headed.

The country saw its highest single-day death toll, with more than 800 deaths.

White House health officials say the virus could kill up to 240,000 people nationwide.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UScoronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID-19