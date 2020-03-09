Share
0 0 0 0

White House shares ‘manipulated’ and ‘partly false’ video of Joe Biden | #TheCube

March 9, 2020

The viral clip appears to show the Democrat frontrunner endorsing Donald Trump as US President but had been shortened to remove the end of his sentence.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/09/white-house-shares-manipulated-and-partly-false-video-of-joe-biden-thecube

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment