White House warns Bolton’s lawyer against publishing book
US Democrats are stepping up their calls for witnesses to testify at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the run-up to a crucial Senate vote on Friday.
It comes as the latest hearing was overshadowed by the fallout from an upcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, which reportedly portrays Trump as playing a central role in asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival in exchange for military aid.
In a letter obtained by Al Jazeera, the White House warns Bolton to not publish the book without deleting classified information.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.
