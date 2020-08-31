-
Who are the Kurds? | Start Here
The fight against ISIL in Syria, an uneasy US alliance and being considered a terrorist organisation by a number of countries have kept the Kurdish people in the news.
So who are the Kurds? And why is there so much resistance to creating a Kurdish nation state?
Start Here explores the history of a people looking for a home and why the struggle for independence has pushed some to pick up arms.
