Who are the Kurds? | Start Here

The fight against ISIL in Syria, an uneasy US alliance and being considered a terrorist organisation by a number of countries have kept the Kurdish people in the news.

So who are the Kurds? And why is there so much resistance to creating a Kurdish nation state?

Start Here explores the history of a people looking for a home and why the struggle for independence has pushed some to pick up arms.

