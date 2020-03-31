WHO calls on Asia-Pacific countries to stay vigilant in pandemic fight

The World Health Organization is calling on Asia-Pacific countries to stay vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning comes amid further travel restrictions in Japan, and another surge of infections in Singapore.

Nearly 1,000 people in the city-state now have the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Floreance Looi reports.

