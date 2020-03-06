WHO chief warns that countries are not taking coronavirus seriously: ‘This is not a drill’

World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a “disturbing” lack of hospital preparedness.

