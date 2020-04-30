-
Who could follow Kim Jong Un as North Korea’s next leader? | DW News
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has not been seen publicly since chairing a Worker’s Party meeting on April 11. Rumors about his health began swirling after he failed to attend the birthday celebrations of his grandfather and the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, an event that marks the most important day in the North Korean political calendar. Leadership in North Korea has operated as a quasi-monarchy ever since Kim Il Sung took power. Although Kim Jong Un efficiently consolidated power, there is no indication that he designated an heir. The most likely family member to succeed Kim Jong Un as political leader seems to be his sister, Kim Yo Jong.
