WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency
The World Health Organization says that coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China cannot yet be declared an international public health emergency.
But it says it does constitute a high-risk threat to the world.
WHO defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.
But WHO officials admit they know very little about the virus which has so far killed more than two dozen people and is spreading around the world.
Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports on the international response.
