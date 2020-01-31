WHO declares China coronavirus a ‘global emergency’ | DW News

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, triggering tighter containment and better information-sharing among health officials. More countries are issuing travel warnings for China as the coronavirus continues to spread. The United States and Japan are among those urging citizens to avoid trips to the country. Meanwhile in China, the Lunar New Year holiday was supposed to come to an end. Instead, it has been extended, with travel restrictions and lockdowns in many cities across the country staying in place. The vast majority of the nearly ten thousand corona virus cases are in China’s Hubei province and the city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. People there are on high alert.

