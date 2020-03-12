WHO declares coronavirus a global pandemic

The World Health Organization has labelled the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and is calling for “urgent and aggressive action”.

COVID-19 has spread to at least 114 countries, with the US declaring a ban on flights from the European Union.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

