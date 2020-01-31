WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.

It said it was concerned about the virus spreading to countries which are ill-prepared to deal with an outbreak – and not because of China’s handling of the crisis.

The respiratory disease has now killed more than 200 people in China, infected 9,500 people, and spread to 18 other countries.

Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela reports.

