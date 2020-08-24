-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - 2 hours ago
-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - 2 hours ago
-
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - 2 hours ago
-
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 3 hours ago
-
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 3 hours ago
-
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 3 hours ago
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels