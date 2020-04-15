Who funds the WHO?

President Donald Trump has announced the United States will suspend its funding to the World Health Organization, claiming it has “severely mismanaged” the coronavirus pandemic. The US is the biggest contributor to the WHO budget, sending more than $400 million per year. Where else does the organisation get its funding from, and how will it cope without America’s money? FRANCE 24’s Business Editor Stephen Carroll has been looking into the finances of the global health body.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en