Who has the power to stop Libya’s civil war? I Inside Story
World leaders meeting in Berlin agree to stop sending weapons fuelling the conflict
Libya’s civil war is now in its sixth year.
A host of countries is involved in providing support to the two sides vying for power; the UN-backed government of Fayez al Sarraj, and the warlord Khalifa Haftar.
At a summit in Berlin on Sunday, world leaders agreed to respect a UN arms embargo, and work towards a permanent ceasefire.
Sarraj and Haftar both attended the talks, but refused to sit in the same room.
However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes the meeting helped lay the groundwork for another meeting in Geneva later this month.
So who has the power to stop Libya’s slide further into crisis?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Issa Tuwegiar – former Libyan Minister of Planning
Virginie Collombier – Professor at the Middle East Directions Programme in the European University Institute
Galip Dalay – Visiting Scholar at the University of Oxford
