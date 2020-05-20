-
WHO head says he will keep leading virus fight after Trump threat
US President Donald Trump has called Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi “sick” after she criticised him because he threatened to withhold funding from the World Health Organization.
Trump has accused the world health body of being too close to China and says he wants to see “substantial improvements” within the next 30 days.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC, US.
