Who is Russia’s new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin? | DW News

Russia has confirmed a new prime minister after the lower house of Parliament approved Vladimir Putin’s choice for the job and the President formally appointed him. Mikhail Mishustin was head of the country’s federal tax service. He was put forward as Putin’s choice for Prime Minister, after Dmitry Medvedev and his entire government resigned on Wednesday. In his state of the nation address, President Putin had called for political reform giving more power to the Duma. There’s speculation Putin will take on a new role when his current presidential term ends in 2024.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Putin #Mishustin #Russia