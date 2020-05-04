WHO says Madagascar’s herbal tonic against COVID-19 not a cure

The World Health Organization is warning that Madagascar’s herbal tonic its president claims can cure patients of COVID-19 has no scientific basis.

Other African countries such as Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau have made plans to import the tonic, which contains the

artemisia plant, which is normally used to treat malaria.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

