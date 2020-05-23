WHO says South America new coronavirus ‘epicentre’

The World Health Organization says Latin America has become the new epicentre of the pandemic, with Brazil reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region.

The number of new infections on the continent has now surpassed the US and Europe’s.

And Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Peru’s health systems are risk being overwhelmed.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #WHO #COVID19