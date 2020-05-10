-
Who should look after migrant workers affected by the pandemic? | Inside Story
Foreign workers are often the backbone of many societies.
They are doctors, nurses, shop assistants and managers.
Others take low-skilled work that citizens of wealthier nations won’t do.
They have families that depend on the money they send back home.
But millions of migrant workers have seen their livelihoods evaporate as the coronavirus spreads.
Salaries are being cut, or staff fired as economies are disrupted by lockdowns.
The World Bank says global remittances will drop by 20 percent this year, the sharpest fall in recent history.
So will the crisis change the way wealthy countries use foreign labour?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Arun Kumar – Professor at the Institute of Social Sciences in New Delhi.
Thulsi Narayanasamy – Head of Labour Rights at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre.
Hasan Youness – Business Management Analyst.
