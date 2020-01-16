Who stands to gain or lose from US-China trade deal?

After more than two years of escalating tarrifs and a seemingly never-ending trade war, the US and China have agreed on a first step towards a truce.

If it holds, it could be a boost for U.S. President Donald Trump in an election year.

But who will benefit the most from this initial phase of a broader trade agreement?

China has promised to open up its markets and buy more US goods.

In exchange, the US will lift some tarrifs. Yet most will stay in place – and that’s where the problems start.

So, could this really be the beginning of the end of the trade war between the US and China?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Dan Wang, analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Access China Service.

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, Director of the European Centre for International Political Economy and a former Swedish Representative to the World Trade Organization.

Phil Caruso, Member of the Defense Council at the Truman National Security Project and a former Intelligence officer in the US Air Force.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#InsideStory

#US

#China