WHO suspends clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

The World Health Organization has suspended a clinical trial of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment.

It has cited safety concerns.

US President Donald Trump said recently he was taking the drug but has since stopped.

The WHO and health authorities around the world have warned of the drug’s potentially dangerous side effects.

There is also no definitive proof that it is effective against the coronavirus.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #WHO #Hydroxychloroquine