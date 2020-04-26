Who takes over in North Korea if Kim Jong Un dies? | DW News

Kim Jong Un’s health has been the subject of speculation around the world, but North Korean media has remained silent about the leader. Reuters news agency has reported that China has sent a delegation of senior doctors advise on Kim’s health, and that he’s recovering from a heart operation. Satellite images now appear to show his private train at the coastal resort town of Wonsan.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#KimJongUn #NorthKorea #DwNews