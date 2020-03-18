WHO tells African states to “prepare for the worst”

Africa has been one of the least-affected continents by Covid19. But, as the number of cases creep up, governments across the continent are ramping up prevention measures. Closing borders, imposing curfews, banning cruise ships .. just some of the examples across the continent. The number of cases in South Africa nearly doubled and Burkina Faso recorded the first Sub-Saharan fatality due to the coronavirus. So what are the symptoms and what can you do to protect yourself ? We’ve prepared a short reminder on what Covid 19 is…

