WHO: “Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope”

46 mins ago

SOT – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general”Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope, and even do more harm than good and cause a shortage of essential medicines that are needed to treat other diseases.”

