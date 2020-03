WHO: “Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope”

SOT – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general”Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope, and even do more harm than good and cause a shortage of essential medicines that are needed to treat other diseases.”

