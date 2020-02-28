Who was Hosni Mubarak? | Start Here | EXTRA

Egypt’s former leader Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91. A hero to some, a despot to others, he was president of Egypt for almost 30 years but lost his grip on power in just 18 days.

Mubarak’s forced resignation was felt across the region and around the world. So who was the man who some will remember as a modern-day pharaoh?

