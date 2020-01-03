Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC’s Quds Force leader?

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force died after a US air raid struck Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

He helped spread Iranian influence in the Middle East, but the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel have tried to contain him for years.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports

