Who was Ratko Mladic, the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’?

The former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic is appealing his genocide conviction at a court in The Hague. The 78-year-old known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” was jailed for life in 2017.

