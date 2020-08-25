-
Who was Ratko Mladic, the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’?
The former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic is appealing his genocide conviction at a court in The Hague. The 78-year-old known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” was jailed for life in 2017.
