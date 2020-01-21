-
Who will close the gap between rich and poor? | Inside Story
Our economic system is broken and is overwhelmingly favouring the rich.
That’s the message from Oxfam in a report released as the 50th World Economic Forum got underway in Switzerland.
The charity found the number of billionaires has doubled over the past decade, to more than 2,000.
They control more money than the 4.6 BILLION poorest people on earth.
If the two richest men sat on their fortune piled up in 100 dollar bills, they’d be in outer space, while most people, particularly women, would be sitting on the floor.
The charity says the gap is widening because governments are failing to ensure wealthy people and corporations pay enough tax.
Presenter:
Martine Dennis
Guests:
Daragh McDowell, Head of Europe at the global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
Max Lawson, Head of Policy on Inequality at Oxfam International.
Matthew Lesh, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute.
