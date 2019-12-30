Who will win the UK’s Labour leadership contest?

In the UK, the contest to choose Jeremy Corbyn’s successor as leader of the Labour Party is expected to begin in January.

The scale of the challenge facing his replacement is huge, following an electoral defeat earlier this month.

It is not only winning seats that will be on the new leader’s mind, they also have to think about how to regain their supporters’ trust.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Westminster in the UK.

