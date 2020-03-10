Whole of Italy under coronavirus quarantine

The whole of Italy – a country of some 60 million people – has been placed under quarantine, as the government there steps up efforts to tackle a coronavirus outbreak that has affected more than 9,000 people and left 463 dead.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on Monday that he was extending restrictions on travel from the north throughout the country.

All public gatherings will be banned, and schools and universities closed until April 3rd.

