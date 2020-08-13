WHOOSH! Two-year-old CA skateboarder “Tiny Hawk” goes viral with fearless shredding skills

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Two-year-old Brody Alexzandr took up skateboarding during quarantine in Sacramento, California and has since become an online sensation with his fearless shredding skills.

Brody’s father Shayne Dillynger who reportedly lost his job in the food industry when the pandemic started said on Monday he believed Brody had been inspired by seeing him skateboarding.

”He saw me riding it and was so fascinated by the fact that I think, I was just kind of floating around on the skateboard… I picked him up and I started making the sound effect as I pushed the skateboard with my foot. I had him in my arms, and I said ‘whoosh, whoosh, whoosh’ and every day since it’s been ‘let’s go whoosh papa’.”

”At two years old, he’s the youngest sponsored extreme sports athlete in the entire world,” Dillynger said.

Brody’s sensational skateboarding skills have earned him the nickname ‘Tiny Hawk’, a word-play on Tony Hawk, the world-renowned American skateboarder.

