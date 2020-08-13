-
USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on - 4 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in Europe: Concern as infections surge in France, Germany and Spain - 4 hours ago
-
DR Congo: World champion bodybuilder Hondi Rugenge helps fighting poverty - 4 hours ago
-
Niger attack: French PM Castex to lead repatriation ceremony - 5 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in New Zealand: “Things will get worse before they get better” (PM Ardern) - 5 hours ago
-
Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest - 5 hours ago
-
‘Light in the darkness’: Baby George born amid Beirut blast wreckage - 5 hours ago
-
Ambazonia: How Cameroon’s government is struggling to end separatist endeavours | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Trial of suspected former Syrian security officers resumes in Koblenz - 6 hours ago
WHOOSH! Two-year-old CA skateboarder “Tiny Hawk” goes viral with fearless shredding skills
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Two-year-old Brody Alexzandr took up skateboarding during quarantine in Sacramento, California and has since become an online sensation with his fearless shredding skills.
Brody’s father Shayne Dillynger who reportedly lost his job in the food industry when the pandemic started said on Monday he believed Brody had been inspired by seeing him skateboarding.
”He saw me riding it and was so fascinated by the fact that I think, I was just kind of floating around on the skateboard… I picked him up and I started making the sound effect as I pushed the skateboard with my foot. I had him in my arms, and I said ‘whoosh, whoosh, whoosh’ and every day since it’s been ‘let’s go whoosh papa’.”
”At two years old, he’s the youngest sponsored extreme sports athlete in the entire world,” Dillynger said.
Brody’s sensational skateboarding skills have earned him the nickname ‘Tiny Hawk’, a word-play on Tony Hawk, the world-renowned American skateboarder.
Video ID: 20200812-015
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200812-015
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly