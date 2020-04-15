-
Who’s to blame, Trump or the WHO? I Inside Story
It will disappear one day like a miracle. That’s how U.S. President Donald Trump described the coronavirus crisis in the early days.
And he went on for weeks assuring Americans: ‘We have it totally under control’.
But now the U.S. is the worst-affected country with more than 609,000 covid-19 cases and deaths topping 25,000.
Health workers are struggling with medical shortages, hospitals are overwhelmed – and the president is under pressure.
He’s accused of ignoring warnings of a full-blown crisis and of misleading Americans.
But Donald Trump insists he’s doing the job right and is using his daily briefings to promote his achievements.
He’s just made another controversial decision by halting funds to the World Health Organization.
He accused the UN agency of mismanaging the spread of the virus.
But what about Trump himself?
And what kind of leadership has he shown in dealing with the pandemic?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests
Douglass Sloan, democratic strategist and political consultant.
Sarah Eltantawi, a political analyst and Professor of Modern Islam at Fordham University.
Steven Rogers, adviser to President Donald J Trump 2020 Campaign.
