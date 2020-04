Who’s Winning The New Space Race?

Bloomberg tech editor Nate Lanxon sat down with Senior Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute Dr Pamela L Gay to discuss who will make first contact with extraterrestrial life and unpack whether some of the fundamental things we believe about the universe are correct.

Video by Abi Morgan

#Space #Moonshot

