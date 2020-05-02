Why aiming for herd immunity to deal with the coronavirus still is a bad idea | DW News

The term “herd immunity” has been coming up a lot in the discussion of how to best slow down the spread of COVID-19. Some politicians appeared to be considering the idea. What do health experts think? And what will the human cost be?

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #HerdImmunity #Lockdown