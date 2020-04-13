-
Why are Africans in China being targeted? I Inside Story
They are China’s key trading partners, but some African leaders have been angered over Beijing’s reported discrimination against their citizens.
They want answers from the Chinese government over reports Africans are being targetted because of fears they could spread coronavirus.
A recent rise in covid-19 infections in China has been linked to people from abroad.
The Chinese government is worried there could be a second wave and has stepped up its scrutiny of foreigners.
African students and expatriates have reportedly been evicted from their homes, tested for coronavirus several times and are being shunned in public.
The incidents have sparked a diplomatic row with the African Union, African governments and the United States.
So is this a new form of racism?
Or is it just Beijing trying to curb the pandemic?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests
Victor Gao, Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization
Gabriella Dilan, medical student from Uganda
Keith Richburg , Director of the University of Hong Kong’s Journalism and Media Studies Centre.
